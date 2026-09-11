How to make authentic molaga bajji at home
What's the story
Molaga bajji, a beloved South Indian breakfast dish, is a spicy, crispy delight that has won hearts across the globe. This dish features green chilies coated in a seasoned gram flour batter and deep-fried to perfection. Famous for its fiery kick, crunchy texture, and bold flavors, molaga bajji is commonly paired with coconut chutney or tomato sauce. Its simplicity and bold flavors make it an irresistible morning treat for many.
#1
The perfect batter recipe
The key to a perfect moong dal bajji lies in the batter.
Start with gram flour (besan) and add rice flour for extra crispiness.
Spice it up with turmeric, red chili powder, and asafoetida.
Add water gradually to make a smooth but thick batter that coats the chilies well without dripping too much when fried.
#2
Choosing the right chilies
Selecting the right chilies is important for making authentic molaga bajji.
Green long chilies are usually used, as they give the perfect balance of heat and flavor.
If you want less spice, you can opt for milder varieties like banana peppers or jalapeños.
The key is to pick fresh chilies that are firm and bright in color.
#3
Frying techniques for crispiness
For perfect crispiness, heat oil on medium flame before frying the bajjis.
If the oil is too hot, the outer layer will burn before the inside cooks through; if it is too cold, the bajjis will absorb too much oil and become greasy.
Fry a few at a time to maintain even cooking.
#4
Serving suggestions
Molaga bajji tastes best when served hot with sides like coconut chutney or tomato sauce for dipping.
It can also be served with idli or dosa as part of a traditional South Indian breakfast spread.
For added flavor, serve with sliced onions, lemon wedges, or both on the side.