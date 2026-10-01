Creative ways to enjoy ridge gourd
What's the story
Ridge gourd, or turai, is a staple vegetable in many Indian households. With its mild flavor and nutritional benefits, ridge gourd is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. During the monsoon, adding ridge gourd to your meals can be a great way to enjoy seasonal produce. Here are five delicious ridge gourd recipes that are perfect for the monsoon season.
Dish 1
Ridge gourd stir-fry delight
Ridge gourd stir-fry is a quick and easy dish that highlights the natural taste of the vegetable.
To prepare this dish, slice the ridge gourd into thin pieces, and saute them with mustard seeds, turmeric, and green chilies.
Add salt to taste and cook until the gourd becomes tender.
This simple stir-fry goes well with steamed rice or chapati and makes for a healthy addition to your meal.
Dish 2
Spicy ridge gourd curry
For those who love spicy food, ridge gourd curry is a great option.
Start by cooking chopped onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, and spices like cumin, coriander powder, and red chili powder in oil.
Add diced ridge gourd pieces into the mixture, and let it simmer until everything is well blended.
This curry goes well with rice or flatbreads like naan or paratha.
Dish 3
Ridge gourd soup for comfort
A warm bowl of ridge gourd soup can be comforting on rainy days.
To make this soup, boil peeled and diced ridged gourds with vegetable broth until soft.
Blend the mixture until smooth before seasoning it with salt and pepper.
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving hot as an appetizer or light meal option.
Dish 4
Stuffed ridge gourds: A flavorful twist
Stuffed ridged gourds add a flavorful twist to traditional recipes.
Hollow out whole ridged gourds and fill them with a mixture of cooked rice, spices, and herbs.
Bake until the gourd is tender and the filling is hot.
This dish is perfect for special occasions or family dinners, offering a unique taste experience.
Dish 5
Ridge gourd raita for cooling effect
Raita made from grated ridged gourd mixed into yogurt provides a cooling effect during humid weather conditions.
Mix grated ridged gourd with yogurt, finely chopped mint leaves, and roasted cumin powder. Serve chilled alongside spicy main courses.
This dish balances flavors and aids digestion, making it a refreshing choice for monsoon meals.