Monsoon fashion 101: 5 footwear styles you'll love
What's the story
Monsoon season calls for a change in footwear choices to keep your feet dry and comfortable. Bollywood celebrities often set trends that are practical, yet stylish. From their choices, we can learn a thing or two about selecting the right footwear for rainy days. Here are five monsoon footwear styles inspired by Bollywood stars, which are both functional and fashionable.
Tip 1
Classic rubber flip-flops
Rubber flip-flops are a favorite among many Bollywood celebrities during monsoons. They are lightweight, water-resistant, and quick-drying, making them ideal for unexpected puddles or damp surfaces. Available in a variety of colors and designs, they can be paired with casual outfits effortlessly.
Tip 2
Stylish waterproof sandals
Waterproof sandals are another celebrity favorite. These sandals are designed to withstand wet conditions without compromising on style. They often come with cushioned soles and adjustable straps for added comfort. Available in both flat and heeled options, they can be worn for casual outings, as well as semi-formal events.
Tip 3
Chic rain boots
Rain boots have become a celebrity favorite this monsoon season. They offer complete coverage from rainwater, keeping feet dry and warm. Available in various heights and styles, rain boots can be paired with jeans or dresses, making them versatile for different occasions.
Tip 4
Comfortable slip-on loafers
Slip-on loafers made from water-resistant materials are also a hit among Bollywood stars during monsoons. These shoes provide ease of wear, while protecting feet from moisture. They are ideal for those who prefer closed-toe options, but still want to stay stylish.
Tip 5
Trendy canvas sneakers
Canvas sneakers are another favorite of celebrities during the rainy season. They are breathable, easy to clean, and dry quickly, making them ideal for monsoon weather. Available in a range of colors and patterns, these sneakers can add a pop of fun to any outfit while keeping the feet comfortable.