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Monsoon fashion 101: 5 footwear styles you'll love

By Simran Jeet 04:03 pm Jun 23, 202604:03 pm

What's the story

Monsoon season calls for a change in footwear choices to keep your feet dry and comfortable. Bollywood celebrities often set trends that are practical, yet stylish. From their choices, we can learn a thing or two about selecting the right footwear for rainy days. Here are five monsoon footwear styles inspired by Bollywood stars, which are both functional and fashionable.