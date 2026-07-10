Stylish and practical: Skirt styles for monsoon

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Flowy maxi skirts for comfort

Flowy maxi skirts are a go-to choice for Bollywood stars during monsoons. They give you the freedom of movement and do not cling to your body, which is perfect for humid weather. Made from lightweight fabrics like cotton or linen, these skirts are breathable and dry quickly if they get wet. Pair them with simple tops or tees, and you have an effortless look that screams elegance.