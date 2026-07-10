Stylish and practical: Skirt styles for monsoon
What's the story
Bollywood stars always give us the best fashion inspiration, especially during monsoons when we need to keep it stylish yet practical. Their choice of skirts during this season is a perfect combination of comfort and style, making them a perfect pick for the rainy season. From flowy maxis to chic midis, these skirt styles are both functional and fashionable, making them a must-have in your wardrobe.
#1
Flowy maxi skirts for comfort
Flowy maxi skirts are a go-to choice for Bollywood stars during monsoons. They give you the freedom of movement and do not cling to your body, which is perfect for humid weather. Made from lightweight fabrics like cotton or linen, these skirts are breathable and dry quickly if they get wet. Pair them with simple tops or tees, and you have an effortless look that screams elegance.
#2
Chic midi skirts for versatility
Midi skirts are also a favorite among Bollywood celebrities in monsoons. They give you the best of both worlds, enough coverage and ease of movement. Available in various styles like A-line or pleated, midi skirts can be paired with different tops to create versatile outfits for casual outings or even semi-formal events. Opting for darker colors or prints can also hide water spots easily.
#3
Printed skirts adding flair
Printed skirts add a dash of flair to monsoon wardrobes, just like our favorite Bollywood stars. Floral or geometric prints can liven up any outfit while hiding the inevitable water splashes. These skirts are usually made of quick-drying materials that do not get soggy easily, making them ideal for rainy days. Team them up with solid-colored tops for a balanced look.
#4
High-waisted skirts for style statement
High-waisted skirts are a favorite among Bollywood stars, thanks to their flattering fit and style quotient. They accentuate the waistline while providing an elegant silhouette, perfect for any occasion. Made from breathable fabrics, high-waisted skirts also allow air circulation and dry quickly, making them perfect for monsoon fashion. Pair them with tucked-in blouses or crop tops for a chic look.