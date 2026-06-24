How to style kaftans for a relaxed look
What's the story
Monsoon fashion calls for comfort and style, and kaftans are the perfect pick. These loose-fitting garments give you the freedom to move, while keeping you cool in humid weather. With a plethora of designs, you can easily find one that suits your taste. Be it bright colors or subtle patterns, there's a kaftan for everyone this monsoon season.
#1
Bright colors for a cheerful look
Bright colors can lift your mood on a rainy day. Kaftans in shades of yellow, orange, or pink can add a splash of cheerfulness to your wardrobe. These colors not only brighten up your look but also go well with the monsoon vibe. Pair them with simple accessories to keep the focus on the vibrant hues.
#2
Floral patterns for a fresh appeal
Floral patterns are a classic choice for monsoon kaftans. They give a fresh and lively touch that goes perfectly with the season's greenery. From small delicate flowers to bold tropical prints, there's something for everyone. Floral kaftans can be paired with sandals or flip-flops for an easygoing look.
#3
Lightweight fabrics for comfort
Choosing lightweight fabrics is key to staying comfortable during the monsoon. Cotton and linen are ideal picks, as they allow air circulation and absorb moisture well. These fabrics dry quickly, making them perfect for unexpected rain showers. A lightweight kaftan ensures you stay cool even when humidity levels rise.
#4
Versatile styles for different occasions
Kaftans come in various styles that suit different occasions during the monsoon season. Some have intricate embroidery or beadwork, making them suitable for casual outings or small gatherings. Others have simple designs that can be worn at home or while running errands. This versatility makes kaftans an essential part of any monsoon wardrobe.