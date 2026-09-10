From puffed to flared: 5 sleeve styles to try
What's the story
Monsoon fashion can be a tricky affair, but celebrities always give us the best styling tips. One of the most important elements of monsoon wear is the sleeves of our outfits. They can make or break a look, while also keeping us comfortable in the humid weather. Here are five sleeve styles that celebrities swear by during monsoon, giving us a mix of style and practicality.
#1
Bell sleeves for a breezy look
Bell sleeves are a celebrity favorite for the monsoon season. They provide ventilation and keep the arms free from sticking to the fabric.
The flared design adds an element of elegance to any outfit, making it perfect for both casual and formal occasions.
Celebrities often pair bell sleeves with lightweight fabrics to ensure comfort while looking chic.
#2
Three-quarter sleeves for versatility
Three-quarter sleeves are perfect for those who want versatility in their wardrobe. This length is long enough to provide coverage but short enough to keep cool in humid weather.
Celebrities love this style, as it goes well with different types of bottoms, be it skirts or trousers.
The style is especially popular in printed tops and dresses, which add a pop of color without compromising on comfort.
#3
Off-shoulder sleeves for style statement
Off-shoulder sleeves make for a bold fashion statement that many celebrities love during the monsoon.
They expose shoulders while offering some coverage on arms, making them perfect for evening outings or special occasions.
The style goes well with flowing fabrics that move gracefully with the body, adding an element of sophistication to any look.
#4
Cap sleeves for minimalistic appeal
Cap sleeves provide minimalistic appeal with maximum impact. They cover just the shoulders, leaving arms bare and free from sweat accumulation during humid days.
This style is ideal for those who prefer subtlety over drama in their outfits, but still want to look stylish effortlessly.
Celebrities often pair cap sleeves with A-line dresses or pencil skirts for balanced silhouettes.
#5
Puff sleeves add volume and flair
Puff sleeves add volume and flair, perfect for monsoon fashion.
Celebrities love this style for its dramatic effect, elevating any outfit instantly.
From casual tops to formal gowns, puff sleeves add a touch of romance and playfulness, making them a go-to choice for those wanting to make a statement in the rain.