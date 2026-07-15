Beat the rain in style with vinyl raincoats
What's the story
Celebrities have a way of turning even the gloomiest of days into a fashion statement, and monsoon season is no different. This year, vinyl raincoats are all the rage among the stars, providing both practicality and style. These waterproof, lightweight outerwear are perfect for the unpredictable weather while keeping you chic. Here's how celebs are styling vinyl raincoats this monsoon.
#1
Bold colors for a statement look
Celebrities are opting for bold colors in vinyl raincoats to make a statement even on cloudy days.
Bright hues like red, yellow, and blue not only add a pop of color to dreary skies but also reflect personality and flair.
Pairing these vibrant pieces with neutral outfits helps keep the focus on the coat while maintaining balance.
#2
Layering with casual outfits
Another popular trend is layering vinyl raincoats over casual outfits.
Celebrities often pair these coats with jeans, T-shirts, or casual dresses for an effortless, yet stylish look.
The layering adds depth to the outfit and makes it versatile enough for different occasions, from running errands to casual meet-ups.
#3
Mixing textures for added dimension
Mixing textures is another way celebrities are styling vinyl raincoats this season.
Pairing these glossy coats with textured fabrics like knits or denim adds dimension and interest to an outfit.
This combination not only enhances the visual appeal but also keeps the overall look cohesive.
#4
Accessorizing for extra flair
Accessories play a key role in celebrity monsoon styling with vinyl raincoats.
Sunglasses, hats, and scarves are commonly used to accentuate the look while keeping it functional for rainy days.
These accessories not only add flair but also serve practical purposes, making them an integral part of the ensemble.