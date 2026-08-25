Slicked-back hair: A fix for monsoon humidity
What's the story
Monsoon season can be a tricky time for hairstyles, with humidity and rain making it difficult to keep your hair in place. However, celebrities have found ways to rock slicked-back hairstyles that are both practical and stylish. These looks not only keep hair off your face but also give you a polished appearance. Here are five celebrity-inspired slicked-back hairstyles perfect for the monsoon.
Ponytail
Classic slicked-back ponytail
The classic slicked-back ponytail is a favorite of many celebrities.
This hairstyle is all about applying gel or mousse to damp hair and pulling it back into a high or low ponytail.
It is a simple, yet effective, way to keep hair neat and controlled in humid weather.
The ponytail can be tied with a simple band or accessorized with clips for an added touch of elegance.
Bob
Wet look bob
The wet look bob is another trend that has been sported by several stars during monsoon events.
To achieve this style, apply a strong-hold gel evenly through chin-length hair, giving it that freshly-out-of-the-shower vibe.
This look works best on straight or slightly wavy hair, and gives an edgy yet sophisticated appearance.
Bun
Slicked-back bun
A slicked-back bun is ideal for those who prefer their hair completely off their necks.
Celebrities often go for this style by gathering all their hair into a tight bun at the crown or nape of the neck, using gel to tame any flyaways.
This hairstyle is both practical for rainy days and chic enough for formal occasions.
Side-part
Side-parted slicked-back style
The side-parted, slicked-back style gives you a little more volume on one side while keeping things sleek on the other.
Celebrities go for this look by parting their damp hair deeply to one side, applying styling products, and combing it back smoothly.
This way, you get a modern twist to the classic slicked-back look.
Half-up
Half-up slicked-back hairstyle
The half-up slicked-back hairstyle gives you the best of both worlds by combining the sleekness of a slicked-back look with loose strands framing your face.
Celebrities create this style by taking the top section of their damp hair, applying gel, and securing it at the back with pins or small elastics, while leaving the rest of their locks down.