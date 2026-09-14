How to keep your hair stylish during the monsoon
What's the story
Monsoon can be a tricky time for maintaining hair, but with the right hairstyles, you can keep your look intact. Here are five monsoon hairstyles that are perfect for keeping hair manageable and stylish during the rainy season. These hairstyles are easy to do and require minimal maintenance, making them perfect for everyday wear. Whether you have long or short hair, these styles will keep you looking your best even when the weather is not.
Tip 1
Braided crown for rainy days
A braided crown is a perfect hairstyle for monsoon as it keeps hair off your face and neck.
To create this look, part your hair down the middle and start braiding each side from the front.
Once both braids are done, wrap them around the top of your head like a crown, and secure with bobby pins.
This elegant style not only keeps hair in place but also adds a touch of sophistication.
Tip 2
Messy bun with scarf twist
The messy bun is an all-time favorite during monsoons as it is quick and easy to do.
Just gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely around itself, and secure with an elastic band.
For an added flair, tie a colorful scarf around the bun or use it as a headband to keep flyaways in check.
This casual, yet chic, look is perfect for any occasion.
Tip 3
Sleek ponytail with side part
A sleek ponytail with a side part gives you a polished look without much effort.
Apply some anti-frizz serum or gel to keep your hair smooth in humidity.
Part your hair on one side, gather it into a low or mid-level ponytail at the nape of your neck, and secure with an elastic band.
This simple hairstyle works well for both professional settings and casual outings.
Tip 4
Half-up twisted hairstyle
The half-up twisted hairstyle is perfect if you want to keep some hair away from your face but still want to leave some down.
Take two sections from either side of your head near the temples, twist them toward each other at the back, and pin them together with bobby pins or small clips.
This style gives you volume while keeping things neat.
Tip 5
Low bun with braids accent
A low bun with braided accents is an ideal choice when you want elegance without compromising comfort during monsoons.
Start by braiding small sections on either side of your head, and then gather all remaining strands into a low bun at the nape of your neck.
Secure everything tightly using pins or elastics, ensuring no loose ends remain exposed and prone to frizzing due to moisture.