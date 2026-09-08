Frizzy hair during monsoon? These hairstyles can help
What's the story
Monsoon can be a tricky time for those with frizzy hair, as the humidity makes it difficult to manage. However, you can try these five hairstyles to keep your hair looking stylish and under control. These hairstyles are easy to do and require minimal effort, making them perfect for the rainy season. With these options, you can keep your hair looking neat and stylish, no matter the weather.
Tip 1
Sleek low ponytail
A sleek low ponytail is an easy yet elegant hairstyle that works well in humid conditions.
To achieve this look, start by applying a smoothing serum or cream to tame frizz.
Gather your hair at the nape of your neck and secure it with a hair tie.
For added polish, wrap a small section of hair around the elastic band to conceal it.
This style keeps hair off your face while maintaining a polished appearance.
Tip 2
Braided crown
The braided crown is a beautiful way to keep your hair out of your face while embracing the monsoon season.
Part your hair down the middle and create two braids on each side of your head.
Cross them over each other at the top, and pin them in place with bobby pins or decorative clips.
This hairstyle not only looks good but also keeps frizz under control by keeping strands neatly tucked away.
Tip 3
Half-up top knot
The half-up top knot is perfect for those who want to keep some hair down but still control frizz effectively.
Just take the top half of your hair and twist it into a small bun at the crown of your head.
Secure it with a few bobby pins or an elastic band, leaving the rest of your hair flowing freely below.
This style is both practical and trendy for rainy days.
Tip 4
Messy bun with scarf
A messy bun with a scarf adds a touch of flair while keeping things practical during monsoons.
Simply gather all your hair into a high bun on top of your head and secure it loosely with an elastic band or scrunchie, allowing some strands to fall naturally around your face if desired.
Then, tie a colorful scarf around the base for extra flair without adding extra weight or heat.
Tip 5
Side braid ponytail
The side braid ponytail combines two classic styles into one functional look, perfect for humid weather conditions like those experienced during monsoons.
Start by parting your hair slightly off-center. Braid one side from the temple toward the ear.
Secure it tightly against the scalp with small elastics every few inches. Continue until you reach the end, then tie it off.
Finally, gather all remaining loose ends together into a single low-side ponytail on the opposite side.