Frizzy hair during monsoon? These hairstyles can help

A sleek low ponytail is an easy yet elegant hairstyle that works well in humid conditions.

To achieve this look, start by applying a smoothing serum or cream to tame frizz.

Gather your hair at the nape of your neck and secure it with a hair tie.

For added polish, wrap a small section of hair around the elastic band to conceal it.

This style keeps hair off your face while maintaining a polished appearance.