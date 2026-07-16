Keep your lungs healthy with these herbal remedies
What's the story
The monsoon season brings a host of challenges, especially when it comes to respiratory health. The change in weather can aggravate allergies and respiratory problems. However, certain herbs are believed to boost lung health during this time. These natural remedies have been used for ages in various cultures to promote better breathing and overall well-being. Let's explore these herbs and their potential benefits.
Tip 1
Tulsi: The holy basil remedy
Tulsi, or holy basil, is a common herb in many homes for its medicinal properties. It is known to help clear the airways and improve lung function.
Tulsi leaves can be brewed into a tea or chewed directly for relief from coughs and colds.
Its anti-inflammatory properties may help reduce respiratory inflammation, making it a great monsoon companion.
Tip 2
Ginger: A warming spice
Ginger is another warming spice that can do wonders for your respiratory health during the monsoon.
It has compounds that may help open up air passages and ease congestion.
Drinking ginger tea, or adding fresh ginger to your meals, can help soothe irritated throats and reduce coughing.
Its antioxidant properties also help fight infections common during the rainy season.
Tip 3
Turmeric: Golden spice with benefits
Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, thanks to curcumin, its active compound.
It can help reduce inflammation in the respiratory tract, giving you relief from persistent coughs and colds.
Adding turmeric to your diet through milk or as a spice in your dishes can boost your immunity and promote lung health during monsoon.
Tip 4
Peppermint: Cooling relief
Peppermint is famous for its cooling effect, which can be a great help in soothing irritated airways.
The menthol present in peppermint relaxes muscles of the respiratory system, relieving congestion and making breathing easier.
Drinking peppermint tea or inhaling steam with peppermint oil can give you quick relief from respiratory discomforts during monsoon.
Tip 5
Eucalyptus: Clearing the airways
Eucalyptus oil is commonly used in steam inhalation to clear blocked sinuses and nasal passages. It has antimicrobial properties that may help fight respiratory infections commonly seen in monsoon.
Adding eucalyptus oil into warm baths, or diffusing it at home, can create an environment conducive to better breathing during rainy days.