Boost your immune system with these 5 green fruits
What's the story
Monsoon season brings with it a host of health benefits, particularly in the form of fresh green fruits. These fruits are not just a delight for the taste buds but also come loaded with nutrients to boost immunity. Eating these during monsoon can help you stay healthy and energetic. Here are five green fruits that can do wonders for your immune system this rainy season.
#1
Kiwi: A vitamin C powerhouse
Kiwi is another fruit loaded with vitamin C, which is essential for a strong immune system.
One kiwi can give you more than 100% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C. This nutrient helps in the production of white blood cells, which fight infections.
Kiwi also has antioxidants and fiber that promote digestion and overall health.
#2
Green apple: Rich in antioxidants
Green apples are rich in antioxidants, such as quercetin and catechin, which help protect the body from free radicals and reduce inflammation.
They are also a good source of vitamin A and vitamin C, which help boost immunity.
Eating green apples regularly can improve heart health and aid in weight management due to their high fiber content.
#3
Avocado: Nutrient-dense fruit
Avocados are loaded with healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals that promote immune function.
They are rich in vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant to protect cells from damage.
Avocados also provide potassium, magnesium, and folate, which are essential for overall health.
Their creamy texture makes them a versatile ingredient in many dishes.
#4
Lime: Zesty immunity booster
Limes are packed with vitamin C and other essential nutrients that strengthen the immune system.
The citric acid in limes helps absorb iron from plant-based foods, preventing anemia during monsoon when iron deficiency risks may rise due to reduced sunlight exposure affecting vitamin D levels.
Adding lime juice to your diet can enhance flavor while providing health benefits.
Tip 1
Green grapes: Hydrating snack option
Green grapes are hydrating snacks that provide vitamins C and K, along with antioxidants, such as resveratrol, which may contribute to better heart health by reducing blood pressure levels and cholesterol.
These benefits are especially important during monsoon when dehydration risks increase due to humidity levels rising significantly across many regions worldwide.