5 ways to enjoy guava this monsoon
What's the story
Monsoon in India brings with it a host of seasonal fruits, but guava is a clear winner. The fruit is loaded with vitamins and antioxidants, which makes it an ideal pick for monsoon wellness. Here are five guava-based recipes that can boost your health this rainy season. Each recipe is easy to prepare and offers a unique way to enjoy the goodness of guava.
Tip 1
Guava smoothie delight
A guava smoothie is an effortless way to kick-start your day with a nutrient boost.
Blend ripe guavas with yogurt and a splash of milk for a creamy texture. Add honey for sweetness, and ice cubes for chilliness.
This smoothie is rich in vitamin C and aids digestion, making it perfect for monsoon mornings.
Tip 2
Spicy guava chutney
Spicy guava chutney can be the perfect accompaniment to your meals or snacks.
For this, cook chopped guavas with jaggery, tamarind paste, and spices like cumin and mustard seeds.
The end result is a tangy chutney that goes well with rice or parathas.
Its high vitamin A content helps boost immunity during the rainy season.
Tip 3
Refreshing guava juice
Freshly squeezed guava juice is the perfect way to keep yourself hydrated on humid days.
Simply blend peeled guavas with water, and strain the mixture to get rid of pulp if you want. Add lemon juice for an extra zing.
This refreshing drink is loaded with antioxidants that help fight free radicals in the body.
Tip 4
Guava salad twist
A guava salad adds a refreshing twist to your regular salad routine.
Slice ripe guavas and mix them with cucumber, lettuce, and mint leaves. Drizzle olive oil and lemon juice over the salad for flavor.
This light dish is rich in dietary fiber, which promotes good digestion during the monsoon.
Tip 5
Sweet guava jam spread
Homemade guava jam makes for a delicious spread on toast or biscuits.
Cook mashed guavas with sugar until thickened, and add lemon zest for flavor.
This jam preserves the natural sweetness of guavas while providing a dose of vitamin C, essential for staying healthy during monsoon months.