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5 jaggery-based recipes you'll love
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5 jaggery-based recipes you'll love

By Simran Jeet
Nov 09, 2026
10:42 am
What's the story

Monsoon is the perfect time to indulge in the warmth and comfort of traditional recipes. One such ingredient that often features in these recipes is jaggery, a natural sweetener. Jaggery not only adds sweetness but also provides essential nutrients, making it a popular choice during the rainy season. Here are five delightful monsoon recipes that highlight the unique taste of jaggery, perfect for cozy evenings at home.

Tea Delight

Jaggery tea for cozy evenings

Jaggery tea is a comforting drink that combines the goodness of ginger and jaggery.

Boil water with sliced ginger until it releases its aroma. Add tea leaves or bags, and let it steep for a few minutes.

Strain into cups, and add grated jaggery to taste.

This soothing beverage warms you up while boosting immunity with ginger's health benefits.

Halwa treat

Sweet potato jaggery halwa

Sweet potato jaggery halwa is an easy dessert that marries the earthy flavors of sweet potatoes with the rich sweetness of jaggery.

Boil sweet potatoes until soft, peel, and mash them well.

Cook in ghee until they start to leave the sides of the pan, then add grated jaggery and cardamom powder for flavor.

Serve warm as a delightful end to any meal.

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Kheer bliss

Jaggery rice pudding (kheer)

Jaggery rice pudding or kheer is a festive favorite that highlights creamy rice cooked in milk with aromatic spices like cardamom and saffron.

Once cooked, add melted jaggery instead of sugar for sweetness, stirring gently until fully dissolved.

Garnish with nuts like almonds or cashews for an added crunch, making it even more irresistible.

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Popcorn crunch

Spiced jaggery popcorn

Spiced jaggery popcorn makes for an addictive snack. Start by popping corn kernels in a pan.

In another pan, melt butter and mix in jaggery syrup with chili powder or black pepper.

Pour over the popcorn, and mix well. Let it cool before serving.

This sweet and spicy popcorn is perfect for movie nights or rainy afternoons.

Laddu joy

Jaggery coconut laddus

Jaggery coconut laddus are easy to make and deliciously satisfying.

Start by lightly toasting desiccated coconut in a pan. Add condensed milk and stir until it thickens.

Remove from heat, and add melted ghee and powdered jaggery. Mix well and let it cool slightly.

Shape into small balls and store in an airtight container. Enjoy these laddus as a quick snack or dessert.

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