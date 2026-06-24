5 greens to include in your healthy seasonal diet
What's the story
Monsoon brings a respite from the scorching heat, but it also brings a host of health issues. Eating the right leafy greens can help you stay healthy during this season. These greens are not just healthy, but also help you stay healthy by boosting your immunity and digestion. Here are five leafy greens that can do wonders for your health this monsoon.
Spinach benefits
Spinach: A nutrient powerhouse
Spinach is loaded with iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C. These nutrients are important for keeping your immune system strong during monsoon illnesses. Spinach also has antioxidants that help fight free radicals in the body. You can have spinach in a number of ways, in salads or soups, or as a side dish, making it a versatile addition to your diet.
Kale benefits
Kale: Rich in antioxidants
Kale is famous for its high antioxidant content, including vitamin K and beta-carotene. These antioxidants help reduce inflammation and protect cells from damage. Kale is also a good source of fiber, which promotes healthy digestion. Adding kale to your meals can boost your overall health and well-being during the rainy season.
Mustard greens benefits
Mustard greens: Heart-healthy choice
Mustard greens are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for heart health. They also have high amounts of vitamin E, which helps keep your skin healthy during the monsoon humidity. The peppery taste of mustard greens makes them an excellent addition to salads, or as a cooked side dish with other vegetables.
Swiss chard benefits
Swiss chard: Bone-strengthening properties
Swiss chard is rich in magnesium and calcium, both of which are essential for healthy bones. It also has vitamin K, which helps in blood clotting and bone health. Swiss chard's mild flavor makes it easy to incorporate into different recipes, like stir-fries or pasta dishes, without overpowering other ingredients.
Collard greens benefits
Collard greens: Digestive aid
Collard greens are rich in fiber, which promotes digestion by ensuring regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. They also have vitamins A, C, and K, which are important for overall health. Collard greens can be eaten raw in salads or cooked slowly with spices for added flavor without losing their nutritional value.