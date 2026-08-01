5 refreshing dishes with mint leaves
What's the story
Mint leaves, or pudina, are a staple in monsoon recipes. They add a refreshing taste to food, making them a perfect pick during the rainy season. These green leaves not only make food taste better but also offer health benefits, like aiding digestion and cooling the body. Here are five exciting ways to use mint leaves in monsoon recipes, making your meals delicious and healthy.
Chutney
Mint chutney delight
Mint chutney is a classic Indian condiment that goes with almost everything.
To make this chutney, blend fresh mint leaves with coriander, green chilies, lemon juice, and salt.
The result is a tangy and spicy dip that goes perfectly with snacks like samosas and pakoras.
Mint chutney not only adds flavor but also helps in digestion.
Tea
Refreshing mint tea
Mint tea is an ideal drink to keep you warm on those cool monsoon days.
Just steep fresh mint leaves in boiling water for five minutes, and add honey or sugar as per taste.
This aromatic tea refreshes your senses and helps in relieving cold symptoms too.
It's an easy way to enjoy the benefits of mint while staying hydrated.
Rice
Mint rice twist
Mint rice is a flavorful twist on regular rice dishes.
Cook basmati rice with sauteed onions, garlic, ginger, and chopped mint leaves for an aromatic dish.
You can add vegetables like peas or carrots for added nutrition.
This simple, yet delicious, recipe makes for a great lunch or dinner option during monsoons.
Raita
Cooling mint raita
Mint raita is a cooling yogurt-based side dish that pairs well with spicy meals.
Just mix finely chopped mint leaves into yogurt, with some grated cucumber, and spices like cumin powder and salt.
This creamy raita not only cools the palate but also aids digestion after spicy foods.
Lemonade
Zesty mint lemonade
Mint lemonade gives an invigorating twist to regular lemonade by adding the freshness of mint leaves.
Blend lemon juice with sugar syrup, water, and crushed mint leaves for this refreshing drink.
It quenches thirst while giving you a dose of vitamin C from lemons and a cooling effect from the mint.