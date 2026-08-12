5 sweet potato recipes you'll love
What's the story
Sweet potatoes are a monsoon favorite, providing warmth and comfort during the rainy season. They are versatile, nutritious, and easy to cook. These root vegetables can be transformed into delightful snacks that satisfy the monsoon cravings. From crispy fries to creamy halwa, sweet potatoes lend themselves to a variety of recipes that are both delicious and fulfilling. Here are five sweet potato snacks perfect for the monsoon season.
Snack 1
Crispy sweet potato fries
Crispy sweet potato fries are a tasty alternative to regular potato fries.
Cut sweet potatoes into thin strips, toss them with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and bake until golden brown.
These fries are crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, making for a delightful snack to enjoy with your favorite dipping sauce.
Snack 2
Sweet potato chaat
Sweet potato chaat is a tangy and spicy treat perfect for monsoon evenings.
Boil and cube sweet potatoes, then mix them with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, coriander leaves, and chaat masala. Add lemon juice for an extra zing.
This colorful chaat is not just delicious, but also packed with nutrients.
Snack 3
Sweet potato halwa
Sweet potato halwa is a comforting dessert that warms you up on rainy days.
Grate boiled sweet potatoes and cook them with ghee, sugar, milk, cardamom powder, and nuts, like almonds or cashews, until it reaches a halwa-like consistency.
This sweet dish has a rich flavor and creamy texture.
Snack 4
Spicy sweet potato pakoras
Spicy sweet potato pakoras are the ideal tea-time snack for rainy days.
Slice sweet potatoes thinly, and dip them in a spiced gram flour batter before deep-frying until crispy.
These pakoras are spicy and crunchy, and go well with mint chutney or tamarind sauce.
Snack 5
Sweet potato cutlets
Sweet potato cutlets make a wholesome snack option for monsoon munching.
Boil and mash sweet potatoes, then mix them with bread crumbs and spices like cumin powder or garam masala, and shape into patties before shallow-frying until golden brown on both sides.
Serve hot with ketchup or green chutney for added flavor.