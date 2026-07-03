5 ways to use turmeric for better health
What's the story
Turmeric, a spice with a long history of medicinal use, is a staple in many households. Its active compound, curcumin, is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. This makes turmeric a great addition to your daily routine. Here are five simple ways to incorporate turmeric into your daily life, making it easy to benefit from this golden spice.
Tip 1
Turmeric latte for morning boost
Start your day with a warm cup of turmeric latte. Mix one teaspoon of turmeric powder with milk or a plant-based alternative, and add a pinch of black pepper to enhance absorption. Sweeten with honey or maple syrup, if desired. This soothing drink can kick-start your metabolism and provide an energy boost for the day ahead.
Tip 2
Add turmeric to your smoothies
Incorporate turmeric into your morning smoothie for an extra health kick. Blend one teaspoon of turmeric powder with fruits like banana or mango, along with spinach or kale, for added nutrients. The natural sweetness of the fruits masks the earthy flavor of the spice while giving you a refreshing start to the day.
Tip 3
Use turmeric in cooking
Add turmeric to your cooking by incorporating it into curries, soups, and stews. Its vibrant color and subtle flavor enhance dishes while providing health benefits. Use it as a seasoning for roasted vegetables or grains like rice or quinoa. Pairing it with black pepper increases curcumin absorption by up to 2,000%.
Tip 4
Make turmeric tea
Prepare a calming cup of turmeric tea by boiling water with one teaspoon of ground turmeric and ginger powder. Add honey or lemon juice for taste. This tea can help soothe digestive issues and provide relief from cold symptoms during monsoon seasons.
Tip 5
Use turmeric face mask
For skincare enthusiasts, try making a face mask using turmeric powder mixed with yogurt or honey. Apply this mixture on your face for about 15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water. Regular use may help brighten skin tone and reduce acne scars due to its anti-inflammatory properties.