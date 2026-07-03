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5 ways to use turmeric for better health

By Simran Jeet 10:21 am Jul 03, 202610:21 am

What's the story

Turmeric, a spice with a long history of medicinal use, is a staple in many households. Its active compound, curcumin, is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. This makes turmeric a great addition to your daily routine. Here are five simple ways to incorporate turmeric into your daily life, making it easy to benefit from this golden spice.