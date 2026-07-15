Why every vegetable stew needs carom seeds
What's the story
Ajwain vegetable stews are a perfect monsoon comfort food. The aromatic ajwain (carom seeds) adds a unique flavor to the dish, making it a must-have during the rainy season. These stews are not just tasty but also healthy, as they are loaded with fresh vegetables and spices. The warm, hearty nature of these stews makes them perfect for curling up with on a rainy day.
#1
Benefits of ajwain in stews
Ajwain is famous for its digestive properties, which makes it the perfect ingredient for stews.
It helps in reducing bloating and gas, which can be common when eating fiber-rich vegetables.
The seeds also have antimicrobial properties that may help in fighting infections during the rainy season.
Adding ajwain to your stew not only enhances flavor but also gives you health benefits.
#2
Choosing the right vegetables
Selecting the right vegetables is key to making a wholesome ajwain stew.
Go for seasonal vegetables like carrots, beans, and potatoes that are easily available during monsoon.
These vegetables not only add to the taste but also provide essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals.
You can also add leafy greens like spinach or kale for extra nutrition.
#3
Spice it up with herbs
Herbs like coriander leaves and mint can take your ajwain vegetable stew to the next level. They add freshness and aroma that go well with the earthy flavors of the stew.
Coriander leaves are rich in antioxidants, while mint gives a cooling effect, which is perfect for the humid weather of monsoon.
Tip 1
Cooking tips for perfect texture
For a perfect texture in your ajwain vegetable stew, cook the vegetables until they are tender but not mushy.
This way, you can retain their natural crunchiness while allowing them to absorb the flavors of the spices.
Adding water gradually, instead of all at once, helps control the consistency of the stew, making sure it's neither too thick nor too watery.
This careful cooking method guarantees a delightful eating experience every time.