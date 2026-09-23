5 sweet treats you can make with amaranth
What's the story
The monsoon season calls for cozy vibes and comforting foods. Amaranth, a versatile grain, can be your perfect companion during this time. Not only is it nutritious, but it also makes for some delicious sweet treats that can be enjoyed by all. Here are five easy-to-make amaranth sweet recipes that will keep you warm and satisfied all monsoon long.
Dish 1
Amaranth sweet porridge
Amaranth sweet porridge is a simple, comforting dish that can be prepared with minimal ingredients.
Cook amaranth grains in milk until they become soft and creamy.
Sweeten the porridge with jaggery or honey, and add a pinch of cardamom for flavor.
This porridge is not only filling but also provides essential nutrients to keep you energized throughout the day.
Dish 2
Amaranth ladoo with nuts
Amaranth ladoo is another popular snack that is easy to prepare.
Roast amaranth flour lightly, and mix it with ghee, jaggery, and chopped nuts like almonds or cashews.
Shape the mixture into small balls or ladoos once it cools down a bit.
These ladoos make for an excellent source of energy and are perfect for munching on during rainy days.
Dish 3
Amaranth halwa delight
Amaranth halwa is a rich dessert perfect for special occasions or as an indulgent treat at home.
Cook amaranth flour in ghee until aromatic, then add sugar and water to create a thick consistency.
Garnish with grated coconut and dry fruits, like raisins or pistachios, for added texture and flavor.
Dish 4
Amaranth kheer variation
For those who love kheer, try making it with amaranth instead of rice.
Cook amaranth grains in milk till they soften, then sweeten with sugar or jaggery as per taste.
Add saffron strands for aroma, along with nuts like cashews or almonds, to enhance its richness further.
Dish 5
Amaranth pancakes with jaggery syrup
Amaranth pancakes make for an interesting twist on traditional breakfast options during monsoons.
Mix amaranth flour with water or milk, and make a batter similar to regular pancakes.
Cook them on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.
Serve hot, drizzled over with warm jaggery syrup, making them even more delectable.