How to make tasty spiced poha
What's the story
Crispy spiced poha is a quick and easy dish that can be prepared in under 15 minutes. It is perfect for the rainy season, giving you a warm and comforting meal. This dish is made with flattened rice, spices, and vegetables to create a crunchy texture with every bite. It is not just quick, but also an economical option for those who want to enjoy something tasty without spending too much time in the kitchen.
Tip 1
Choosing the right poha
Selecting the right type of poha is crucial for this recipe.
Go for thick or medium-sized poha, as they hold up better when cooked and provide a good texture.
Rinse the poha gently under running water to remove any dust or impurities, but do not soak it too long, as it may become mushy.
Tip 2
Essential spices for flavor
Spices are key to making your poha flavorful.
Use turmeric powder, mustard seeds, and cumin seeds for an aromatic base.
Green chilies can be added according to taste for some heat.
A pinch of sugar balances the flavors and enhances the overall taste of the dish.
Tip 3
Adding vegetables for nutrition
Incorporating vegetables not only boosts nutrition but also adds color to your poha.
Finely chopped onions, peas, and potatoes work well in this recipe. They cook quickly and blend seamlessly with the flattened rice.
Adding these ingredients ensures that your dish is both healthy and visually appealing.
Tip 4
Achieving perfect crispiness
To achieve that perfect crispiness in your poha, do not skip the step of frying it well.
Heat oil in a pan before adding mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and green chilies.
Once they splutter, add onions and other vegetables. Saute them until they soften before adding turmeric powder and salt.
Finally, add the washed poha, mixing it gently to avoid breaking the grains, and serve hot.