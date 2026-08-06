Sip this almond saffron milk during the monsoon
What's the story
A warm cup of almond saffron milk can be the perfect way to enjoy the monsoon season. The creamy texture of almonds, and the rich aroma of saffron make for a comforting drink, ideal for the cool, rainy days. Not only does it taste good, but it also comes with a number of health benefits. Here's how you can enjoy this delightful beverage during the monsoon.
#1
Choosing quality ingredients
Selecting high-quality almonds and saffron is key to making the best almond saffron milk.
Go for organic almonds, as they are free from pesticides and chemicals.
For saffron, opt for threads that are deep red in color, with a strong aroma.
These choices ensure that your drink is flavorful and nutritious.
#2
Preparing almond milk at home
Making almond milk at home is easy and rewarding.
Soak almonds overnight to soften them, then blend with water until smooth.
Strain the mixture through a cheesecloth or fine mesh sieve to remove solids.
This homemade almond milk will be fresher than store-bought versions, and free from additives.
#3
Infusing saffron for maximum flavor
To get the best out of saffron in your drink, steep the threads in warm water or milk before adding them to the almond milk.
This way, you will release their color and flavor completely.
Just a pinch of saffron is enough to give your drink an exotic touch, without overpowering other flavors.
Tip 1
Adding natural sweeteners
If you want to sweeten your almond saffron milk naturally, try using honey or jaggery instead of refined sugar.
Both options add sweetness, while also contributing additional nutrients like vitamins and minerals.
Add them according to taste preference after preparing the base of your drink for best results.