Radish pods: Your new favorite veggie
What's the story
Radish pods, the lesser-known part of the radish plant, are making a comeback in traditional monsoon recipes. These pods are packed with flavor and nutrition, making them a great addition to our meals. As the monsoon season brings a host of fresh produce, radish pods offer an exciting new ingredient to experiment with. Here are some ways to add radish pods to your cooking this monsoon.
Dish 1
Stir-fried delight with radish pods
Stir-frying is an easy way to enjoy the crunchiness of radish pods.
Simply saute them with garlic and onions until they soften slightly. Add soy sauce and a pinch of salt for flavor.
This simple dish goes well with steamed rice or flatbreads, making it a versatile meal option for any time of the day.
Dish 2
Radish pod salad for freshness
A refreshing salad can be made by mixing fresh radish pods with cucumbers, tomatoes, and lettuce. Toss in some lemon juice and olive oil for dressing.
This salad not only provides a burst of flavors but also offers essential nutrients that are beneficial during the monsoon season.
It is an ideal choice for those looking to enjoy light, yet nutritious meals.
Dish 3
Adding radish pods to soups
Radish pods can be a great addition to soups, giving them an unexpected twist.
Just add them to vegetable or lentil soups while they simmer.
The pods will soften and lend their unique flavor to the broth, without overpowering other ingredients.
This way, you can enjoy a comforting bowl of soup on rainy days.
Dish 4
Pickling radish pods for preservation
Pickling is another way to preserve radish pods and enjoy them later.
Mix vinegar, sugar, salt, and spices like mustard seeds or coriander seeds in a jar.
Add cleaned radish pods into this mixture, and let them sit for a few days before consuming them as tangy snacks or side dishes with main meals.