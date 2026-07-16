Make every meal memorable with lemon myrtle
What's the story
Lemon myrtle, with its refreshing citrus aroma, is a versatile herb that can elevate your monsoon cooking. Its unique flavor adds a delightful twist to traditional recipes. Using lemon myrtle in your dishes not only enhances taste but also brings a touch of innovation to your kitchen. Here are five creative ways to incorporate lemon myrtle into your monsoon meals, making them both flavorful and memorable.
Tip 1
Lemon myrtle tea infusion
Brewing a warm cup of tea with lemon myrtle leaves can be the perfect way to enjoy the monsoon.
The natural citrus notes of the herb make for a refreshing drink that can be enjoyed hot or cold.
Simply steep dried lemon myrtle leaves in hot water for five minutes, and enjoy.
This tea not only tastes good but also offers potential health benefits like improved digestion and reduced stress.
Tip 2
Lemon myrtle rice delight
Infuse your rice dishes with the zesty flavor of lemon myrtle by adding it while cooking.
Add a teaspoon of dried lemon myrtle leaves to the water before cooking rice or any grain like quinoa or couscous.
The result is a fragrant side dish that pairs well with vegetables and legumes, adding an aromatic twist to your regular meals.
Tip 3
Zesty lemon myrtle salad dressing
Create an invigorating salad dressing by mixing olive oil, vinegar, honey, and finely crushed lemon myrtle leaves.
This dressing adds a tangy kick to salads of all kinds, be it leafy greens or root vegetables.
The citrusy notes of the lemon myrtle complement fresh ingredients perfectly while adding depth to simple salads.
Tip 4
Aromatic lemon myrtle soup base
Enhance soups by adding dried lemon myrtle leaves during simmering time.
Be it vegetable broth or lentil soup, adding this herb gives an aromatic layer that elevates the overall flavor profile, without overpowering other ingredients.
Just remember to strain out the leaves before serving for a smooth texture.
Tip 5
Sweet treats with lemon myrtle twist
Incorporate lemon myrtle into desserts like cakes or cookies for an unexpected, yet delightful flavor combination.
Add a pinch of dried leaves into batter before baking for subtle hints of citrusy aroma in every bite.
Alternatively, sprinkle powdered form over finished treats as garnish for added visual appeal, along with taste enhancement.