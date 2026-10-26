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How to make crispy tapioca cutlets at home
Try this snack idea

How to make crispy tapioca cutlets at home

By Simran Jeet
Oct 26, 2026
03:16 pm
What's the story

Tapioca cutlets, a popular snack in many parts of the world, are especially loved during the monsoon season. These crispy delights are made from tapioca pearls and a blend of spices, making them an ideal companion for the rainy weather. They are easy to prepare, and they provide a comforting taste that many find nostalgic. Here's all about this monsoon magic and how to enjoy it.

Essentials

Ingredients for perfect cutlets

To make perfect tapioca cutlets, you need essential ingredients like soaked tapioca pearls, mashed potatoes, green chilies, coriander leaves, and spices like cumin and turmeric.

These ingredients come together to create a flavorful mixture that forms the base of the cutlet.

The addition of spices not only enhances the taste but also adds warmth to your meal on a chilly monsoon day.

Easy steps

Preparation steps simplified

Start by soaking tapioca pearls overnight.

Once soaked, drain them well, and mix with mashed potatoes.

Add finely chopped green chilies and coriander leaves for flavor. Season with salt, cumin powder, and turmeric powder.

Shape this mixture into small patties or cutlets.

Shallow fry them in hot oil until golden brown on both sides.

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Best pairings

Serving suggestions

Tapioca cutlets can be served with various accompaniments to enhance their flavor profile further.

Pair them with mint chutney or tamarind sauce for an added tangy kick that complements their savory taste perfectly.

A side of hot tea or coffee makes this snack even more enjoyable during rainy days, when you are looking for warmth and comfort.

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Creative twists

Variations to try out

Experimenting with different ingredients can give you unique variations of traditional tapioca cutlets.

For instance, adding grated carrots or peas into the mixture gives it an extra crunchiness while boosting nutritional value too!

You could also try using different types of flours, like chickpea flour instead of regular flour, as binding agents while shaping these delicious treats before frying them up to crispy, golden brown perfection every single time!

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