How to ace monsoon makeup
What's the story
Monsoon season can be tricky with makeup, but celebrity stylist tips make it easier. With humidity and rain, you need products that stay put and keep you looking fresh. Here's a look at some of the best tips from celebrity stylists to ace monsoon makeup, without any fuss.
Tip 1
Use waterproof products
Waterproof makeup is a must during the monsoon. It prevents smudging and running due to humidity or rain.
Go for waterproof eyeliners, mascaras, and brow gels to keep your eye makeup intact all day long.
Also, opt for a waterproof foundation or BB cream that gives you coverage without feeling heavy on the skin.
Tip 2
Focus on skin hydration
Keeping your skin hydrated is key during monsoons, as the humidity can dry it out.
Use a lightweight moisturizer with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin. These ingredients help retain moisture in the skin without making it greasy.
A hydrating primer before applying makeup can also help in smooth application and longevity.
Tip 3
Opt for cream-based products
Cream-based products are ideal for monsoon makeup, as they blend seamlessly into the skin and do not cake up like powders.
Cream blushes and highlighters give you a natural glow without settling into fine lines.
They are also less likely to get affected by humidity than powder products.
Tip 4
Set your makeup with setting spray
A setting spray is a must-have in monsoon, as it locks your makeup in place and prevents it from fading or melting away.
Pick an oil-free setting spray designed for humid weather, and it keeps your look fresh and vibrant all day long.
Tip 5
Keep lips hydrated with tinted balms
Lips can get dry during monsoon because of changing weather conditions. So, it's best to use tinted lip balms instead of regular lipsticks.
They keep your lips moisturized while giving you a hint of color.
Look for balms with natural oils like coconut or almond oil for extra hydration.