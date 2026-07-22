You must add these microgreens to your daily diet
What's the story
Monsoon microgreens are the perfect way to add a burst of freshness to your meals. These tiny greens are packed with flavor and nutrients, making them an ideal addition to salads, sandwiches, and smoothies. They grow quickly and can be cultivated even in limited spaces, making them a practical choice for urban dwellers. Here are five monsoon microgreens that can elevate your culinary experience.
#1
Mustard microgreens: A spicy kick
Mustard microgreens add a spicy kick to any dish. They have a peppery flavor that goes well with salads and sandwiches.
These greens are rich in vitamins A, C, and K, and also contain antioxidants that promote good health.
Mustard microgreens grow well in moist conditions, making them perfect for the monsoon season.
#2
Radish microgreens: Crisp texture
Radish microgreens are known for their crisp texture and slightly tangy taste.
These greens are loaded with vitamins E and K, as well as folate and fiber. They make an excellent addition to your salads, or as a garnish on soups.
Radish microgreens grow quickly and can be harvested within two weeks of planting.
#3
Broccoli microgreens: Nutrient powerhouse
Broccoli microgreens are often called a nutrient powerhouse because of their high content of sulforaphane, a compound known for its health benefits.
These tiny greens also provide vitamins C, E, and K, along with calcium and iron.
Broccoli microgreens have a mild flavor that goes well with various dishes without overpowering them.
#4
Sunflower microgreens: Nutty flavor
Sunflower microgreens lend a nutty flavor to your meals, making them a delicious addition to salads, or as a topping on sandwiches.
These greens are rich in protein, healthy fats, vitamins B12 and D, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, copper, manganese, selenium, iron, iodine, omega-3 fatty acids, amino acids, enzymes, antioxidants, phytonutrients, chlorophyll, fiber, carbohydrates, sugars, starches, and water.
Sunflowers grow quickly indoors or outdoors in warm climates.
#5
Pea shoots: Sweet crunch
Pea shoots add a sweet crunch to your dishes with their tender leaves and stems.
They are rich sources of vitamins A, C, folic acid, dietary fiber, protein, and other essential nutrients.
Pea shoots can be easily grown indoors on windowsills or balconies, making them perfect for urban gardening enthusiasts looking for fresh produce year-round, regardless of weather conditions outside.