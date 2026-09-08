Monsoon party? These hairstyles got you sorted
What's the story
Monsoon parties are a fun way to celebrate the season, but they can be tough on your hair. Humidity and rain can ruin even the best-styled hairdos. However, celebrity-inspired hairstyles can give you some practical solutions to look glamorous without compromising on comfort or style. Here are five celebrity-inspired hairstyles that are perfect for monsoon parties, keeping you stylish, hassle-free, and comfortable all day long.
Tip 1
Sleek ponytail with a twist
A sleek ponytail is a favorite of many celebrities for its simplicity and elegance.
To add a twist, you can braid a small section of hair from one side and wrap it around the ponytail's base.
This hairstyle keeps your hair off your face, adds an element of interest, and looks stylish.
Use anti-frizz serum to tame flyaways caused by humidity.
Tip 2
Messy bun with accessories
The messy bun is another celebrity favorite that works well in monsoon weather. It is easy to do and looks effortlessly chic.
Add some accessories, like decorative pins or a headband, to elevate the look. These elements not only add style but also help secure the bun better against moisture.
Tip 3
Half-up half-down style
The half-up, half-down style is versatile and can be adapted for any occasion.
Celebrities often opt for this look by tying back the top section of their hair with a cute clip or band.
This way, you can keep your hair manageable while showing off its natural texture, which often looks great when slightly tousled by humidity.
Tip 4
Braided crown hairstyle
Inspired by red carpet looks, the braided crown is a perfect choice for monsoon parties. It keeps hair neatly in place, and adds an element of sophistication.
You can either go for two braids on each side or a single braid wrapped around the head, depending on preference.
Tip 5
Straight hair with side parting
Straight hair with a side parting is a classic look that many celebrities love for its simplicity and elegance.
Use a good-quality straightening iron along with heat-protectant spray to avoid damage from styling tools.
A side parting adds volume at roots, making it ideal even under humid conditions.