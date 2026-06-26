How to choose jewelry for rainy season
What's the story
Monsoon season calls for a change in jewelry choices, as humidity and rain can affect many materials. Celebrities often set trends with their practical, yet stylish, jewelry choices during this season. By observing their selections, we can find inspiration for monsoon-proof jewelry that is both functional and fashionable. Here are some insights into how celebrities manage to keep their jewelry game strong, even when the weather is not.
Material choice
Waterproof materials are key
Celebrities often choose waterproof materials like stainless steel, silicone, and resin for their monsoon jewelry. These materials do not tarnish or get damaged when exposed to moisture. Stainless steel is especially popular, as it is durable and resistant to corrosion. Silicone bracelets or resin earrings can add a pop of color without the worry of water damage.
Design simplicity
Minimalist designs dominate
During monsoon, celebrities also opt for minimalist designs that are less likely to get caught in hair or clothing. Simple studs or small hoops made from non-reactive metals are a common choice. These designs are easy to wear with any outfit and don't make a fuss, making them perfect for the unpredictable weather.
Layering tips
Layering with caution
While layering is a favorite among celebs, they do it smartly in monsoon by sticking to lightweight pieces. Thin chains with pendants made from waterproof materials can be layered without the risk of tangling or damage. Mixing textures like metal with silicone adds interest without the added weight.
Bold yet safe
Statement pieces in safe materials
For those who love statement pieces, celebrities recommend opting for bold designs in safe materials like acrylic or plastic. These materials mimic the look of traditional gemstones but are much lighter and water-resistant. Bright colors can also lift any outfit on a gloomy day, while keeping your jewelry intact.
Maintenance tips
Regular maintenance is essential
Even monsoon-proof jewelry needs regular maintenance to stay in shape. Celebrities often advise cleaning pieces regularly with a soft cloth to remove dirt and moisture residue. This simple practice goes a long way in preserving the shine and longevity of your favorite accessories during the rainy season.