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How to choose jewelry for rainy season

By Simran Jeet 05:50 pm Jun 26, 202605:50 pm

What's the story

Monsoon season calls for a change in jewelry choices, as humidity and rain can affect many materials. Celebrities often set trends with their practical, yet stylish, jewelry choices during this season. By observing their selections, we can find inspiration for monsoon-proof jewelry that is both functional and fashionable. Here are some insights into how celebrities manage to keep their jewelry game strong, even when the weather is not.