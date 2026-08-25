5 superfoods that can help you sleep better
What's the story
The monsoon season brings with it a host of changes, including the need to focus on sleep quality. The humidity and cooler temperatures can affect how well you sleep. But adding certain foods to your diet can help improve your sleep during this time. Here are five monsoon superfoods that can help you sleep better and stay refreshed.
Tip 1
Bananas: A natural sleep aid
Bananas are loaded with potassium and magnesium, which relax muscles and nerves.
They also have vitamin B6, which helps convert tryptophan into serotonin, a hormone that regulates sleep.
Eating a banana before bed can help you fall asleep faster by calming the body.
Tip 2
Almonds: Rich in magnesium
Almonds are an excellent source of magnesium, which promotes muscle relaxation and reduces stress levels.
A handful of almonds before bedtime can help improve the quality of your sleep by lowering anxiety, and promoting deeper rest.
They also provide healthy fats that keep you satiated through the night.
Tip 3
Oats: A fiber-rich option
Oats are a great source of fiber and complex carbohydrates that promote the production of insulin.
This insulin helps the amino acid tryptophan enter the brain, where it converts to serotonin and melatonin.
These hormones are essential for regulating sleep cycles.
Adding oats to your evening meal, or having them as a snack, can help you sleep better by naturally increasing these sleep-promoting hormones.
Tip 4
Cherries: Natural melatonin source
Cherries are one of the few natural sources of melatonin, the hormone that regulates our sleep-wake cycles.
Having cherries or drinking cherry juice in the evening may improve your sleep duration and quality by increasing melatonin levels in your body.
This makes them an excellent addition to your monsoon diet for better rest.
Tip 5
Herbal teas: Calming brews
Herbal teas like chamomile or peppermint are calming and caffeine-free, making them perfect for bedtime consumption.
They help relax the mind and body after a long day, preparing you for a good night's sleep.
Sipping on these soothing brews during monsoons can help you unwind and sleep better.