The best Indian foods to enjoy during the rainy season
What's the story
The monsoon season in India is not just about the rains. It's also a time when the culinary landscape transforms. With the arrival of the downpour, various food traditions come alive across the country. These practices are deeply rooted in culture and history. They offer a unique insight into how weather influences lifestyle and diet. From street foods to home-cooked delicacies, monsoon food traditions are an integral part of Indian heritage.
#1
Spicy snacks for rainy days
Monsoon calls for spicy snacks to go with the cool weather.
In many parts of India, people love having bhaji or pakora with tea.
These fried snacks are made with gram flour and various vegetables, and are relished hot on rainy days.
The spices used not only add flavor but also help keep the body warm during the cool monsoon months.
#2
Sweet treats to brighten up grey skies
Sweet treats also play a major role in monsoon food traditions.
In some regions, people prepare special sweets like jalebi or gulab jamun to celebrate this season.
These sugary delights bring warmth and comfort on gloomy days.
They are usually made with simple ingredients like flour, sugar, and milk but pack a punch of flavor that lifts spirits.
#3
Rice dishes: A monsoon staple
Rice dishes are also a monsoon staple in many Indian households.
The season's humidity makes rice an ideal choice as it is easy to cook and digest.
People often prepare khichdi or pulao with seasonal vegetables during this time.
These one-pot meals are not just convenient but also nutritious, providing essential nutrients needed during monsoon months.
#4
Herbal teas: Nature's remedy for colds
Herbal teas also become popular during the monsoon season as they help with colds and other ailments caused by damp weather conditions.
Made from herbs like ginger, tulsi, or mint leaves, these teas provide relief from common illnesses while keeping you warm from within.
They are an integral part of Indian monsoon traditions, passed down through generations for their health benefits.