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5 root veggies your gut will thank you for

By Simran Jeet 03:05 pm Jul 02, 202603:05 pm

What's the story

Monsoon season brings a host of fresh produce, making it the perfect time to enjoy fiber-rich root vegetables. These veggies not only add flavor to your meals but also promote digestive health and keep you feeling full. Adding them to your diet can be an easy way to up your fiber intake during this rainy season. Here are five root vegetables that are especially beneficial in monsoon.