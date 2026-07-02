5 root veggies your gut will thank you for
What's the story
Monsoon season brings a host of fresh produce, making it the perfect time to enjoy fiber-rich root vegetables. These veggies not only add flavor to your meals but also promote digestive health and keep you feeling full. Adding them to your diet can be an easy way to up your fiber intake during this rainy season. Here are five root vegetables that are especially beneficial in monsoon.
#1
Sweet potatoes: A nutritious delight
Sweet potatoes are loaded with fiber, vitamins A and C, and potassium. They are versatile and can be roasted, boiled, or mashed. Their natural sweetness makes them a great addition to both savory and sweet dishes. Eating sweet potatoes can help improve digestion and keep blood sugar levels stable due to their low glycemic index.
#2
Carrots: Crunchy and colorful
Carrots are another fiber-rich root vegetable that is easily available during the monsoon. They are packed with beta-carotene, which is good for eyesight and immune function. Carrots can be eaten raw in salads or cooked in soups and stews. Their crunchiness adds texture to any dish, while providing essential nutrients.
#3
Beetroots: Earthy flavor boost
Beetroots have an earthy flavor that complements many dishes. They are a great source of dietary fiber, folate, and manganese. Beetroots can be roasted or boiled, and added to salads, or used as a natural coloring agent in recipes. Their high nitrate content may also help improve blood flow.
#4
Radishes: Spicy addition to meals
Radishes add a spicy kick to your meals, while being low in calories but high in fiber content. They are also rich in vitamin C, which helps you fight infections during the monsoon season. Radishes can be eaten raw in salads or pickled for an extra zing.
Tip 5
Turnips: Versatile kitchen staple
Turnips are a versatile kitchen staple that provide a good amount of dietary fiber, along with vitamin C and potassium. They have a mild taste that goes well with other vegetables in stews or casseroles. You can also mash them as a healthier alternative to potatoes without compromising on taste or texture.