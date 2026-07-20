Monsoon skincare: 5 seeds that nourish your skin

Flaxseeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for keeping your skin hydrated.

These fatty acids form a protective barrier on the skin, preventing moisture loss.

Flaxseeds also have lignans, which have antioxidant properties that protect the skin from free radical damage.

Adding flaxseeds to your diet, or using flaxseed oil topically, can help keep your skin supple and moisturized during monsoon.