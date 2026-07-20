Monsoon skincare: 5 seeds that nourish your skin
What's the story
Monsoon season brings a lot of humidity and dampness, which can wreak havoc on your skin. However, certain seeds can help you maintain a healthy glow during this time. These seeds are packed with essential nutrients that nourish and protect your skin from the harsh effects of the weather. Here are five such seeds that can naturally boost your skin health this monsoon.
Tip 1
Flaxseeds for hydration
Flaxseeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for keeping your skin hydrated.
These fatty acids form a protective barrier on the skin, preventing moisture loss.
Flaxseeds also have lignans, which have antioxidant properties that protect the skin from free radical damage.
Adding flaxseeds to your diet, or using flaxseed oil topically, can help keep your skin supple and moisturized during monsoon.
Tip 2
Chia seeds for elasticity
Chia seeds are loaded with antioxidants and protein that help improve skin elasticity.
The high fiber content in chia seeds helps detoxify the body by removing toxins, which can lead to clearer skin.
Chia seeds also absorb water and form a gel-like consistency, which helps keep the skin hydrated when applied topically as a mask or serum.
Tip 3
Sunflower seeds for nourishment
Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E, an essential nutrient for healthy skin.
Vitamin E is known for its ability to repair damaged cells and protect against environmental stressors, like pollution and UV rays.
Sunflower seeds also provide healthy fats that nourish the skin from within when consumed regularly as part of a balanced diet.
Tip 4
Pumpkin seeds for anti-aging
Pumpkin seeds are packed with zinc, which is essential for collagen production and tissue repair.
This helps in preventing signs of aging, like wrinkles and fine lines.
The high magnesium content in pumpkin seeds also helps reduce inflammation, giving you a smoother complexion.
Eating pumpkin seeds regularly or using them in homemade scrubs can keep your skin youthful looking.
Tip 5
Sesame seeds for glow
Sesame seeds are packed with sesamolins, which are known to improve blood circulation, giving you a natural glow.
They also have B vitamins, which are essential for keeping your skin healthy.
Eating sesame seeds or using sesame oil in massages can help you achieve a radiant complexion, especially during monsoon, when your skin needs extra care.