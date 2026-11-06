Tasty curry ideas starring crunchy jicama
What's the story
Jicama, a root vegetable with a crisp texture and mild flavor, is a versatile ingredient that can elevate any curry. This monsoon, try adding jicama to your curries for an exciting twist. Its natural sweetness balances spices beautifully, making it a delightful addition to your meals. Here are some ways to use jicama in curries this season.
Dish 1
Jicama and chickpea curry
Pairing jicama with chickpeas makes for a filling and nutritious dish.
The crunchiness of jicama goes well with the softness of chickpeas, making for a delightful texture.
Cook them together with tomatoes, onions, and spices like cumin and coriander for a hearty meal.
This curry goes well with rice or flatbreads.
Dish 2
Spicy jicama potato curry
For those who love spicy food, jicama potato curry is just the thing.
The heat from green chilies, and the subtle sweetness of jicama make for an amazing combination. Add turmeric and garam masala for depth of flavor.
This curry is best enjoyed hot with steamed rice or naan.
Dish 3
Coconut jicama curry
Coconut milk makes any curry creamy and rich, and when paired with jicama, it becomes even more delicious.
The coconut milk mellows the spices and lets the natural flavors of jicama shine through.
Add some mustard seeds and curry leaves for an aromatic touch.
This one's perfect for those rainy days when you want something comforting.
Dish 4
Jicama stir-fry curry
If you are short on time but want to enjoy jicama's goodness, go for a stir-fry curry.
Slice the jicama thinly, and toss it in a hot pan with mustard seeds, turmeric, and chili powder.
Stir-fry until tender but still crisp. Add peas or bell peppers for color and nutrition.
Serve this quick dish over rice or as part of a larger meal spread.