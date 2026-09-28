Nothing beats these rice dumplings for a tasty snack
What's the story
Rice dumplings are a delightful treat during the monsoon season. These savory snacks, made with rice flour and various fillings, are loved for their comforting texture and flavor. As the rains pour down, enjoying these dumplings can be a cozy experience. Here are five must-try rice dumplings that promise to make your monsoon memorable. Each offers a unique taste, perfect for the season.
#1
Spicy potato-filled dumplings
Spicy potato-filled dumplings are a favorite among many. The filling is made from mashed potatoes mixed with spices like cumin and coriander.
The dough is made from rice flour and water, kneaded into a smooth consistency.
These dumplings are usually steamed or fried until golden brown. The spicy potato filling gives a warm kick, making them perfect for rainy days.
#2
Sweet coconut rice dumplings
Sweet coconut rice dumplings are a treat for those with a sweet tooth.
These dumplings have a filling of grated coconut mixed with jaggery or sugar, wrapped in soft rice flour dough.
They are often steamed to retain their sweetness and aroma.
The combination of coconut and jaggery makes them an irresistible snack during the monsoon.
#3
Vegetable-stuffed rice dumplings
Vegetable-stuffed rice dumplings are ideal for the health-conscious.
The fillings are made from a mix of vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans, seasoned with herbs and spices.
The dough is soft and pliable, making it easy to wrap around the filling before being cooked by steaming or boiling.
These dumplings are nutritious and filling, without compromising on taste.
#4
Paneer-filled rice dumplings
Paneer-filled rice dumplings are perfect for cheese lovers.
The paneer filling is spiced with ingredients like green chilies and ginger, wrapped in a smooth rice flour dough.
The dumplings are cooked until the outside is firm, and the inside is soft and cheesy.
Paneer provides a good source of protein, making these dumplings both delicious and nutritious.
#5
Mushroom-stuffed rice dumplings
Mushroom-stuffed rice dumplings are for those who love earthy flavors.
The filling is made from finely chopped mushrooms, mixed with onions and herbs, wrapped in soft rice flour dough.
These dumplings are usually steamed to retain their natural flavors while providing a satisfying bite with every mouthful.