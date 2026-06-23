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Monsoon style: 5 raincoats you need this season

By Simran Jeet 03:47 pm Jun 23, 202603:47 pm

What's the story

Monsoon can be a tricky season to dress up for, but synthetic raincoats can be a stylish solution, inspired by celebrities. These raincoats are not just practical but also fashionable, making them a perfect choice for the unpredictable weather. From sleek designs to vibrant colors, these celebrity-inspired raincoats give you plenty of options to stay dry and stylish at the same time. Here's how you can wear them.