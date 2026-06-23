Monsoon style: 5 raincoats you need this season
What's the story
Monsoon can be a tricky season to dress up for, but synthetic raincoats can be a stylish solution, inspired by celebrities. These raincoats are not just practical but also fashionable, making them a perfect choice for the unpredictable weather. From sleek designs to vibrant colors, these celebrity-inspired raincoats give you plenty of options to stay dry and stylish at the same time. Here's how you can wear them.
#1
Sleek black raincoat
A sleek black synthetic raincoat is a timeless choice that many celebrities swear by. Its neutral color makes it versatile enough to pair with any outfit, while its streamlined design gives an air of sophistication. Black raincoats are generally made from high-quality materials that ensure durability and water resistance. This makes them ideal for those who want to make a statement even in the rain.
#2
Vibrant colored raincoat
For those who love a pop of color during monsoon, a vibrant synthetic raincoat is just the thing. Celebrities often choose bold hues like red or blue to stand out on gloomy days. These colorful raincoats not only brighten up your look, but also make you more visible in rainy conditions. Pairing them with neutral outfits can create a balanced, yet eye-catching ensemble.
#3
Trench-style raincoat
The trench-style synthetic raincoat is a celebrity favorite for its classic appeal and practicality. With its belted waist and double-breasted buttons, this design adds an element of elegance to any outfit. Trench coats are usually longer in length, offering more coverage against the rain while keeping you warm during cooler monsoon days.
#4
Short cropped raincoat
Short cropped synthetic raincoats are perfect for those looking for a modern twist on traditional outerwear. These designs are favored by celebrities who want something trendy, yet functional. They provide freedom of movement without compromising on style or protection from the elements. Pair them with high-waisted jeans or skirts for an effortlessly chic look.
#5
Transparent raincoat
Transparent synthetic raincoats have become a favorite among fashion-forward celebrities who want to keep their outfits visible while staying protected from the rain. These clear designs add an element of intrigue and can be layered over any outfit without clashing with its colors or patterns. They are perfect for those who want versatility without sacrificing style during monsoon season.