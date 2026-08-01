How to cook with beet greens
What's the story
Often overlooked, beet greens are a versatile and nutritious addition to any monsoon meal. The leafy tops of beetroots, beet greens are packed with vitamins and minerals that can boost your health during the rainy season. They are rich in iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C, making them an excellent choice for those looking to stay healthy. Here's how you can use beet greens in your meals this monsoon.
Fresh salads
Nutrient-rich salads with beet greens
Beet greens can be used as a base for fresh salads.
Their slightly bitter taste goes well with sweet fruits like apples or pears.
Toss in some nuts or seeds for crunch, and a dressing of olive oil and lemon juice to balance the flavors.
This salad not only tastes good but also gives you essential nutrients to keep you healthy during monsoon.
Stir-fry dish
Stir-fried beet greens delight
Stir-frying beet greens is another quick way to enjoy their goodness.
Saute them with garlic and onions until they wilt slightly. Add spices like cumin or coriander for an extra kick.
This dish goes well with rice or flatbreads, making it a hearty meal option that is easy to prepare on rainy days.
Smoothie boost
Beet greens smoothies for vitality
For those who prefer liquid nutrition, beet greens can be blended into smoothies.
Mix them with bananas, berries for natural sweetness, and add a splash of coconut water or almond milk for creaminess.
This smoothie is not only refreshing but also packed with vitamins that help boost immunity during monsoon months.
Cooking tips
Cooking tips for beet greens
When cooking beet greens, make sure to wash them thoroughly to remove any dirt or grit. Trim off any tough stems before using them in your recipes.
Quick cooking methods, like steaming or sauteing, help retain their vibrant color and nutritional value while enhancing their natural flavors.