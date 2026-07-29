5 comforting recipes for better digestion
What's the story
The monsoon season calls for a change in diet, especially to improve digestion. The humidity and cooler temperatures can affect our digestive system, making it important to include foods that are light and easy to digest. Here are five recipes that use seasonal ingredients to boost digestion and keep you healthy during the rains.
Tip 1
Ginger tea with lemon
Ginger tea with lemon is a simple but effective drink to improve digestion.
Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe the stomach lining, while lemon adds vitamin C and aids in breaking down food.
To make this tea, boil slices of fresh ginger in water for about 10 minutes. Add a squeeze of lemon juice before drinking.
This warm beverage can be consumed after meals for better digestion.
Tip 2
Moong dal khichdi
Moong dal khichdi is a light, nutritious dish that is easy on the stomach.
Moong dal is rich in protein and fiber, which helps in digestion, while rice provides energy without being too heavy.
To prepare this dish, cook equal parts of moong dal and rice with turmeric, and cumin seeds until soft.
You can add vegetables like carrots or peas for added nutrition.
Tip 3
Mint yogurt dip
Mint yogurt dip is another refreshing option that aids digestion.
Mint leaves have menthol, which cools the stomach and relieves indigestion. Yogurt is rich in probiotics that promote gut health.
Blend fresh mint leaves with plain yogurt, add salt and pepper to taste, and serve it as a dip with raw vegetables, or as a side dish with meals.
Tip 4
Papaya salad
Papaya salad is an excellent way to include digestive enzymes in your diet. Papaya contains papain, an enzyme that helps break down proteins efficiently.
For this salad, peel and slice ripe papayas into thin strips; mix them with lime juice, chopped coriander leaves, salt, and pepper, according to your preference.
This dish can be enjoyed alone or as an accompaniment to main courses.
Tip 5
Warm water with honey
Warm water with honey is a simple remedy that can help improve digestion during monsoons.
Honey has antibacterial properties, which help keep your gut flora balanced, while warm water helps activate the digestive system.
Take one teaspoon of organic honey in warm water every morning, before breakfast, for best results.
This routine will help keep your digestion in check throughout the day.