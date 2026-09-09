How to make crispy moong dal cheela at home
What's the story
Moong dal cheela, a popular Indian street breakfast, is a delicious and nutritious option made from green gram lentils. This dish is loved for its simplicity and health benefits, making it an ideal start to the day. Rich in protein and low in calories, moong dal cheela can be a fulfilling meal that keeps you energized all morning. Here is all about this delightful dish and how it can be a part of your daily breakfast routine.
Dish basics
Ingredients and preparation
To prepare moong dal cheela, you need soaked green gram lentils, spices like cumin and turmeric, and vegetables such as onions or tomatoes.
The lentils are blended into a smooth batter with water. Spices are added to enhance the flavor.
The batter is then poured onto a hot griddle to make thin pancakes. They are cooked until golden brown on both sides.
Health perks
Nutritional benefits
Moong dal cheela is packed with protein, which is essential for muscle repair and growth.
It is also high in fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps you full for longer.
The low-calorie content makes it perfect for those looking to maintain or lose weight.
Plus, the vitamins and minerals present in lentils promote overall health.
Creative twists
Variations of moong dal cheela
While the traditional version of moong dal cheela is delicious, you can always play around with it by adding different vegetables, like spinach or grated carrots, for added nutrition.
You can also try different spices, like coriander powder or chili flakes, for a different flavor.
These variations not only make the dish more colorful but also add to its nutritional value.
Cooking advice
Tips for perfect cheelas
To make sure your moong dal cheelas turn out perfectly, ensure your batter is smooth but not too runny.
Heat your griddle well before pouring the batter to avoid sticking.
Use a little oil while cooking to get crispy edges, without making them too greasy.
Flip them carefully when one side is done to avoid breaking them apart.