Moong dal is loaded with protein and fiber, making it a great option for vegetarians

The secret behind moong dal cheela's popularity

By Vinita Jain 08:41 pm Jun 22, 202608:41 pm

What's the story

Moong dal cheela, a popular street food from India, is a savory pancake made from ground moong dal (green gram). Famous for its simplicity and nutritional value, this dish is a staple in many Indian households. It is not just easy to prepare but also packed with protein, making it an ideal breakfast or snack option. Here's a look at different aspects of this delightful dish.