The secret behind perfectly golden moong dal cheelas
What's the story
Moong dal cheelas are savory pancakes made from ground moong dal (green gram). These nutritious pancakes are not only delicious but also easy to prepare. They are commonly served with chutneys or sauces, and make for a quick meal option for busy mornings. Packed with protein and fiber, moong dal cheelas are an ideal choice for health-conscious people looking for a filling meal.
Ingredients
Ingredients and preparation
To prepare moong dal cheelas, you need soaked moong dal, spices like cumin seeds, turmeric powder, and salt, and water.
The dal is blended into a smooth batter, with the spices added.
A non-stick pan is heated with a little oil or ghee. The batter is poured onto the pan in a circular motion to form thin pancakes.
Cooking
Cooking techniques
The key to perfect cheelas is cooking them on medium heat.
Once bubbles start appearing on the surface, flip the cheela carefully using a spatula.
Cook until both sides turn golden brown and crisp.
Adjusting the heat ensures that they cook evenly, without burning.
Serving
Serving suggestions
Moong dal cheelas can be served hot with mint chutney or tamarind sauce for added flavor.
Some people like to pair them with yogurt or pickles for extra zestiness.
Fresh coriander leaves can also be sprinkled on top before serving for garnish.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits
Rich in protein and fiber, moong dal cheelas are great for digestion and muscle health.
They are low in calories, making them perfect for weight management, without compromising on energy levels throughout the day.
They also provide essential nutrients that can support overall health and keep you feeling full for longer.