Moong dal handvo: A protein-rich snack to try
What's the story
Moong dal handvo is a traditional Indian snack perfect for the monsoon season. This savory cake, made from fermented moong dal (green gram), is not just delicious but also nutritious. The dish is popular for its unique combination of flavors and textures, making it an ideal companion for the rainy weather. Here is why moong dal handvo is the perfect monsoon snack.
#1
Nutritional benefits of moong dal
Moong dal is rich in protein and fiber, making it an ideal choice for those looking to maintain a balanced diet.
It also contains essential nutrients like magnesium, potassium, and folate. These nutrients help in digestion and provide energy during the damp monsoon days.
The high protein content also helps keep you full longer, making it a satisfying snack option.
#2
Easy preparation steps
Preparing moong dal handvo is relatively simple.
Soak moong dal overnight and grind it into a smooth batter.
Add spices like cumin seeds, mustard seeds, turmeric powder, and green chilies for flavor.
Mix in yogurt for fermentation, and let it rise for a few hours before cooking.
Pour the batter into a greased pan, and bake or steam until golden brown.
#3
Versatile serving options
Moong dal handvo can be served with various accompaniments to enhance its taste further.
Pair it with chutneys like mint or coriander chutney for an added zing, or enjoy it plain with a cup of tea or coffee on rainy afternoons.
Its versatility makes it suitable for breakfast, lunch, or even as an evening snack.
Tip 1
Tips for perfect handvo every time
To ensure your handvo turns out perfectly every time, pay attention to the fermentation process.
Make sure your batter rises well before cooking, as this gives it a light texture.
Also, adjust spice levels according to your taste preferences by adding more green chilies or fewer, if you prefer milder flavors.