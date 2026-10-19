5 Goan breakfast dishes you need to try
What's the story
Goa is famous for its beautiful beaches and vibrant culture, but its breakfast scene is equally enticing. While most of us associate Goan breakfasts with the famous bread rolls, pao, there is so much more to explore. The coastal state's diverse culinary heritage offers a variety of dishes that reflect the blend of cultures and traditions. From spicy to sweet, these breakfasts are a treat for every palate.
Dish 1
Traditional Goan rice pancakes
A staple breakfast in many Goan households, rice pancakes or neer dosa are light and fluffy.
Made from rice batter and coconut milk, they are cooked on a hot griddle until soft.
Usually served with coconut chutney or jaggery syrup, these pancakes are a delicious combination of textures and flavors.
They are gluten-free and a healthy option for those avoiding gluten.
Dish 2
Spicy Goan vegetable upma
Upma is a savory semolina dish popular across India, but Goan upma has its own unique twist with local vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans.
Spiced with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies, this dish has an aromatic flavor profile.
It is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served hot with lemon wedges for added zest.
Dish 3
Sweet coconut jaggery porridge
This comforting porridge combines rice or semolina cooked in coconut milk with jaggery for sweetness.
The addition of cardamom gives it an aromatic touch, while nuts like cashews add crunchiness to every bite.
This porridge is ideal for those who like their mornings sweet yet satisfying without being overly indulgent.
Dish 4
Savory Goan bread bhaji
Bread bhaji is another popular breakfast option where stale bread gets a new life by cooking it with spiced potato mixture till crispy on the outside, but soft inside.
The dish is topped off generously with chopped onions and coriander leaves, served alongside green chutney, making it a perfect blend of textures and flavors.