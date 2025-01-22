Quick Indian seeds and nuts mix you should grab
Eating a healthy breakfast to start your day can make a huge difference in your energy levels and overall well-being.
Indian cuisine has a plethora of seed and nut mix recipes that are super easy to whip up and loaded with all the good stuff your body needs.
These mixes are the perfect morning fuel for those hectic days when every minute counts.
Seed blend
Power-packed seed mix
Start your day with a power-packed seed mix of flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, and sunflower seeds.
These tiny seeds are supercharged with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein. A mere two tablespoons will rev up your energy in no time.
Make a batch over the weekend, store it in an airtight container, and you're all set for the week.
Nut Fusion
Nutty delight mix
Nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and cashews are packed with healthy fats, proteins, and vitamins.
To prepare a nut mix, simply coarsely chop these nuts and lightly roast them to bring out their delicious flavors.
Enjoy this nutty treat on its own or sprinkle it over your morning cereal or yogurt for some extra crunch and a burst of nutrients.
Flavor mix
Sweet and savory twist
To amp up your seed and nut mixes, particularly for individuals with a sweet tooth, try incorporating dried fruits (think raisins or cranberries) and a pinch of Himalayan pink salt for that irresistible sweet-savory combo.
The natural sugars in dried fruits offer a rapid energy boost, and salt is there to replace the electrolytes we lose overnight.
Spice infusion
Spice it up
Adding spices like cinnamon or turmeric to your seed and nut mixes can transform your morning meal.
Not only do they add a burst of flavor, but they also offer anti-inflammatory benefits.
Cinnamon is great for stabilizing blood sugar, and turmeric is a powerful antioxidant.
A little sprinkle of these spices can add a lot of flavor and health benefits.
Bar creation
On-the-go energy bars
For those super hectic mornings, homemade energy bars are a lifesaver.
Just use dates to stick seeds and nuts together, then add oats or puffed rice for some extra crunch.
These tasty, healthy bars make the perfect on-the-go breakfast.
Whip up a batch over the weekend, and you'll have a portable, perfect quick breakfast ready to go.