Moroccan almond cookies with saffron: How to make

Moroccan almond cookies with saffron are a delicious treat that combines the richness of almonds with the exotic flavor of saffron. These cookies are a staple in Moroccan cuisine and are usually served during special occasions and celebrations. The combination of these two ingredients gives a unique taste that is both nutty and aromatic. Making these cookies at home can be an enjoyable experience, giving you a taste of Moroccan culture.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for the cookies To make Moroccan almond cookies with saffron, you will need almonds, sugar, flour, butter or oil, saffron threads, baking powder, and vanilla extract. These ingredients come together to create a dough that is both pliable and flavorful. The use of saffron gives the cookies their signature aroma and color. Having all ingredients ready before starting will make the process smoother.

Preparation Preparing the dough Start by blanching the almonds and grinding them into a fine powder. In a bowl, mix this almond powder with sugar and flour. Add melted butter or oil to form a dough-like consistency. Soak saffron threads in warm water or milk to release their flavor before adding them to the mixture along with baking powder and vanilla extract.

Shaping Shaping and baking the cookies Once your dough is ready, shape it into small balls or disks as per your preference. Preheat your oven to an appropriate temperature (usually around 180 degrees Celsius). Place the shaped dough on a baking tray lined with parchment paper to prevent sticking. Bake until they turn golden brown but remain soft inside.