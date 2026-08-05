Add these Moroccan snacks to your must-try list
What's the story
Moroccan cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and unique ingredients, and sesame seeds are an integral part of it. These tiny seeds add texture and a nutty flavor to many traditional Moroccan dishes. From sweet to savory, sesame seeds are used in a variety of snacks that reflect the country's diverse culinary heritage. Here are some must-try Moroccan sesame snacks that highlight this versatile ingredient.
Snack 1
Sesame seed cookies delight
Sesame seed cookies are a popular treat in Morocco, prepared with ground sesame seeds, flour, sugar, and sometimes honey.
These cookies are crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, making for a delightful texture.
They are often enjoyed with tea or coffee and can be found at local bakeries throughout the country.
Snack 2
Tahini spread: A versatile delight
Tahini is a paste made from ground sesame seeds and is used widely in Moroccan cuisine.
It can be used as a spread on bread or as an ingredient in various dishes, like salads and dips.
Its creamy texture and nutty flavor make it an excellent addition to both sweet and savory recipes.
Snack 3
Sesame seed bars: A nutritious snack
Sesame seed bars are made by binding toasted sesame seeds with honey or syrup.
These bars make for a nutritious snack option that is both satisfying and energizing.
They are commonly found at street stalls across Morocco and make for an ideal on-the-go snack for travelers exploring the region.
Snack 4
Halva: A sweet indulgence
Halva is a sweet confection made from ground sesame seeds mixed with sugar or honey.
This traditional Moroccan treat comes in different flavors, depending on additional ingredients like pistachios or almonds.
Halva is usually cut into small pieces for easy consumption, making it a popular choice among locals and tourists alike.