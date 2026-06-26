Follow this guide

All about Moroccan zellij tiles

By Simran Jeet 12:41 pm Jun 26, 202612:41 pm

What's the story

Moroccan zellij tiles are famous for their intricate patterns and vibrant colors. These handcrafted tiles are made from clay, glazed, and cut into geometric shapes. They are widely used in Moroccan architecture, adorning everything from floors to walls. The art of zellij tile-making is a traditional craft that has been passed down through generations. It reflects the rich cultural heritage of Morocco and its love for detailed artistry.