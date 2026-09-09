These Mediterranean harbours are apt for a peaceful getaway

Santorini's caldera is famous for its breathtaking views and stunning sunsets.

The volcanic island's whitewashed buildings create a stunning contrast against the deep blue waters of the Aegean Sea.

Visitors can enjoy leisurely walks along narrow streets lined with shops, cafes, and restaurants or relax at one of the many viewpoints overlooking the caldera.

The island's rich history is also reflected in its archaeological sites, making it a perfect blend of relaxation and exploration.