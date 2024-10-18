Summarize Simplifying... In short The art world is home to some incredibly expensive masterpieces, with Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" leading the pack, sold for a whopping $450 million.

Other notable works include Willem de Kooning's "Interchange" and Paul Cézanne's "The Card Players", fetching $300 million and $250 million respectively.

These pieces, along with others by artists like Gauguin, Pollock, Rembrandt, Rothko, Klimt, and Picasso, represent a rich tapestry of styles and periods, each with its unique story and astronomical price tag. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Most expensive paintings ever sold

Exploring the art world's 10 most expensive masterpieces

By Simran Jeet 12:22 pm Oct 18, 202412:22 pm

What's the story Art reflects society, culture, and the human spirit, with masterpieces becoming priceless treasures over time. On International Artists Day, we celebrate the painters whose works have shaped history and broken records for their immense value. Here are the 10 most expensive paintings ever sold, each telling a unique story and leaving an indelible mark on the world of art with its extraordinary legacy.

#1

Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci

Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi, meaning "Saviour of the World," is the most expensive painting ever sold. Created around the 1500s, this Renaissance masterpiece, which depicts Christ holding a crystal orb symbolizing the heavens, was auctioned at Christie's in New York in 2017 for an astounding $450 million (₹3,727 crore approx.) by Saudi Prince Bader bin Abdullah.

#2

Interchange by Willem de Kooning

Dutch-American artist Willem de Kooning, known for his abstract expressionist style, created Interchange, marking his shift from painting women to abstract urban scenes. The painting's pink center depicts a woman against a crowded background. Hedge fund CEO Kenneth C. Griffin bought the oil painting from the David Geffen Foundation for $300 million (₹2,500 crore approx.) in September 2015.

#3

The Card Players by Paul Cézanne

In the 1890s, Paul Cézanne created a series of five paintings depicting laborers playing cards. This serene piece, featuring two men playing a card game, contrasts with Cézanne's earlier dynamic works. While most of the series is displayed in major museums worldwide, Qatar's royal family purchased one in 2011 for $250 million (₹2,083 crore approx.).

#4

Nafea Faa Ipoipo by Paul Gauguin

Gauguin's beautiful depiction of two Tahitian women, painted in 1892, fetched a staggering price of $210 million (₹1,750 crore approx.) when sold privately in 2015. The painting reflects Gauguin's deep fascination with the exotic landscapes and cultures of the Pacific islands, merging European techniques with a more primitive style, giving his work a unique identity.

#5

Number 17A by Jackson Pollock

Jackson Pollock, a leader in the abstract expressionist movement, is known for his "drip" painting technique, where he poured paint onto canvas—often on the floor—to convey emotion through movement. Number 17A, an early abstract work with lively colors on fiberboard, highlights this innovative approach. In 2015, billionaire Kenneth C. Griffin purchased the painting for $200 million (₹1,659 crore approx.) from the David Geffen Foundation.

#6

The Standard Bearer by Rembrandt

The Standard Bearer, a 1636 painting by Dutch artist Rembrandt van Rijn, depicts a military figure and showcases his mastery of human emotion. Once part of King George IV's collection, it was acquired by the Rothschild family in 1844. In late 2021, the Dutch government announced its intention to buy the painting , acquiring it for approximately $198 million (₹1,640 crore approx.) in 2022.

#7

No. 6 (Violet, Green, and Red) by Mark Rothko

No. 6, painted by Russian-American abstract expressionist Mark Rothko in 1951, is famous for its rich colors. This artwork highlights Rothko's technique of creating immersive color fields that evoke strong emotional responses. Reflecting his exploration of color's spiritual power, it invites viewers to a peaceful, introspective experience. In 2014, it was sold to billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev for $186 million (₹1,550 crore approx.).

#8

Wasserschlangen II by Gustav Klimt

Wasserschlangen II (Water Serpents II) is a stunning artwork by Austrian Symbolist painter Gustav Klimt. Created between 1904 and 1907, it features intricate details and a sensuous portrayal of women in a surreal aquatic scene. The painting was sold to an anonymous bidder for $183.8 million (₹1,523 crore approx.) in 2017 and is now displayed at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

#9

Pendant portraits of Maerten Soolmans and Oopjen Coppit by Rembrandt

Rembrandt's portraits of newlyweds Maerten Soolmans and Oopjen Coppit showcase the Amsterdam aristocracy in rich attire, highlighting his mastery of light and shadow. Once held by the Rothschild family, the portraits were sold to the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and the Louvre in Paris for $180 million (₹1,490 crore approx.). This joint purchase allows for alternating displays, increasing public access to these cultural treasures.

#10

Les Femmes d'Alger (Version O) by Pablo Picasso

Les Femmes d'Alger (Version O) is a significant painting in modern art history. Created in 1955, it is part of a series of 15 works by Picasso, inspired by Eugène Delacroix's 1834 painting The Women of Algiers. The painting, known for its dynamic colors and complex shapes, served as a tribute to Henri Matisse and sold for $179.4 million (₹1,485 crore approx.) in 2015.