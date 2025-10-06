World's most peaceful botanical gardens: A list

Botanical gardens are a perfect escape for anyone looking for some peace and quiet. They offer an opportunity to connect with nature, away from the hustle and bustle of city life. From lush greenery to colorful flowers, these gardens have it all, making them the ideal spot for those looking for a calm retreat. Here are five botanical gardens that promise tranquility.

Sydney's oasis Royal Botanic Garden, Sydney The Royal Botanic Garden in Sydney is a sprawling 30-hectare garden overlooking the harbor. It features over one million plants from across the globe, providing visitors with a chance to stroll through themed areas such as the Palm Grove and the Herb Garden. The garden's location makes it ideal for peaceful walks while enjoying views of Sydney's skyline and harbor.

Singapore's green haven Singapore Botanic Gardens A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Singapore Botanic Gardens is famous for its extensive collection of tropical flora. The garden has more than 60,000 plants, including the famous National Orchid Garden, which features over 1,000 species and hybrids of orchids. Visitors can enjoy peaceful walks on the winding paths amid lush greenery and serene lakes.

Cape Town's natural beauty Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Cape Town Nestled at the foot of Table Mountain in Cape Town, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden is famous for its stunning setting and rich biodiversity. The garden has over 7,000 species of Southern African plants, spread over 528 hectares. Visitors can enjoy walking trails through fynbos habitats or relax at one of the many picnic spots, surrounded by nature.

New York's urban retreat Brooklyn Botanic Garden The Brooklyn Botanic Garden provides an oasis of calm in the middle of New York City. Spanning 52 acres, it features cherry blossoms in springtime and other themed gardens such as the Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden and Rose Garden. This is a perfect place to escape urban life without leaving the city.